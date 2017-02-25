Live Video

Live ABC7 Quake Cam

Watch the live ABC7 Quake Cam now. Please note: The quake cam is periodically interrupted for breaking news coverage and other live events.
Load Comments
More Live Video
Watch ABC7 Eyewitness News live
Watch LIVE breaking news from ABC7 Eyewitness News
Top Stories
Body found near LA River in Los Feliz identified as missing 14-year-old boy
LIVE BLOG: 2017 Oscars fashion, winners and more!
Bill Paxton, known for roles in 'Aliens' and 'Titanic,' dies at 61
'People's Court' Judge Joseph Wapner dies at 97, family says
Headstones vandalized at Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia
Show More
Pickup plows into New Orleans crowd, injuring 28; driver arrested
Pomona community mourns 8-year-old shot in drive-by
Maserati enters SUV market with 2017 Levante
6-month-old baby dies in van fire on 5 Fwy in Tustin
More News