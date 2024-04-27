Documentary film shows LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford is 'Locked In' for a winning season

'Football is not for everybody. I love the challenge.' LA Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford gives fans an inside look into his life on and off the field in a new documentary, 'Matthew Stafford: Locked In.'

'Football is not for everybody. I love the challenge.' LA Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford gives fans an inside look into his life on and off the field in a new documentary, 'Matthew Stafford: Locked In.'

'Football is not for everybody. I love the challenge.' LA Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford gives fans an inside look into his life on and off the field in a new documentary, 'Matthew Stafford: Locked In.'

'Football is not for everybody. I love the challenge.' LA Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford gives fans an inside look into his life on and off the field in a new documentary, 'Matthew Stafford: Locked In.'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The LA Rams won a Super Bowl with Matthew Stafford at quarterback. And they hope to get there again this season! As Stafford heads into his 4th season with the team, a new documentary showcases Stafford's life - on and off the field.

"Football is not for everybody. I love the challenge. It's not easy," said Stafford.

The Los Angeles Rams are giving fans an inside look into the star quarterback's life in a new documentary," Mathew Stafford: Locked In." The film explores the pressure of the playoffs last year and facing off against his former team.

Stafford typically stays out of the spotlight, but this new documentary pulls the curtain back to let fans see his life both on and off the field as a player, husband, and father. The film's director, Justin Polks, says there's an overall theme of the noise vs. quiet in this documentary. As a quarterback, Stafford is dealing with coaches in his ear, football players, plays being called but before that snap on the field, he learns to tune it out and lock in.

"It started off with 'let's just show the tie games in 5 days.' There's a game on a Sunday and a game on a Thursday how do football players deal with that? How does Matthew Stafford himself deal with that?" said Polks. "And then from there it kind of took on a life of its own.

The Rams ultimately lost to the Detroit Lions in the playoffs, but it came down to the wire and the Rams gave it their all. The film shows you the moments during the game, after the loss and how Stafford's leadership played a role.

"Being able to step onto the field and lock in to just that it's pretty special feeling and I still love that," said Stafford.

You can watch the documentary at www.therams.com.