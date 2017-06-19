200-acre wildfire burns in Big Bear

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) --Firefighters battled an estimated 200-acre brush fire in Big Bear Monday afternoon.
The blaze was first reported as a 10-acre fire that was "growing rapidly" at Holcomb Valley Road and N Shore Drive in the San Bernardino National Forest.
No structures have been threatened and there are no road closures. Evacuations in Holcomb were voluntary, Big Bear Fire Department officials said.
San Bernardin County sheriff's officials said areas under evacuation were the dump, Baldwin Lake and Tanglewood Campground.
Fire crews received assistance from seven airtankers and six helicopters, according to officials with the San Bernardino National Forest.
The cause of the fire was unknown.
Temperatures in the mountain areas are in the upper 80s as a heat wave continues to sear the Southland.
This fire comes as firefighters in Castaic continue to work to contain a 1,000-acre blaze in a remote area amid hot conditions.