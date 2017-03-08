NEWS

4th victim dies from Riverside plane crash

Fire crews worked to put out the flames and save anyone inside a home after a plane crashed into it in Riverside on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
A fourth victim has died after a small plane crashed into two Riverside homes on Feb. 27.

Stacey Pierce had been in critical condition after the Cessna airplane crashed shortly after taking off from the Riverside Municipal Airport.

Her family confirmed to Eyewitness News that the 46-year-old mother of four succumbed to her injuries Tuesday evening.


The three victims who died the day of the crash were identified as Nouri Hijazi, 83; Dana Hijazi, 67; and Adine Farelas, 22. All were from San Jose.

The now lone survivor, Sylvia Farelas, suffered severe burns over much of her body and has undergone multiple surgeries since the crash.

Shortly after takeoff, the plane apparently clipped one home, crashed into another, and the fire engulfed a third home near Rhonda Road and Dewey Avenue, officials said. The latter two structures were destroyed, and a fourth residence was also damaged.

No one on the ground was hurt in the incident.

Riverside man recalls plane crashing into his home
Dave Swinfard managed to escape his home as a crashed plane turned his house into charred rubble.


