Drivers pull over, run toward fiery 405 plane crash to help

One witness, Cassie Corsaro, saw a man put his car in reverse on the freeway and go back to the scene of the crash, disappearing into the flames. (KABC)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
As a small plane went down on the 405 Freeway near the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, a fireball erupted. Drivers who witnessed the crash slowed and many pulled over, some even running toward the flames to offer whatever help they could.

"Everyone started slowing down on the freeway, and it hit the northbound side and bounced into the southbound side and burst into flames immediately," said one witness named Gabrielle.

Gabrielle said she and another driver got out of their cars and immediately ran across the street toward the flames. She saw an older woman who she believed had been inside the plane pull someone else from the burning wreckage.

"They both are alive, talking," Gabrielle said. "They kept telling me, 'It's just me and my husband.'"

Gabrielle described the victims laying on the ground on the freeway, covered in blood.

One witness, Cassie Corsaro, saw a man put his car in reverse on the freeway and go back to the scene of the crash, disappearing into the flames.

"He was the first one," said Corsaro. The man tried to run "almost into the burning plane" to help, Corsaro said.

An ABC7 viewer captured the very moment a small airplane crashed on the 405 Freeway in Orange County on Friday.



According to Corsaro, that man was not the only witness who attempted to render aid to the victims of the plane crash. "I know one guy ran back to his car to grab a bottle of water," Corsaro said. "Someone needed water."

"They were doing everything that they could to help the people who were hurt," said Corsaro.
