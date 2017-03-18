SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles police on Saturday confirmed a burglary happened at a Sherman Oaks home that is found under the name of Hollywood actress Jaime Pressly.
The break-in, in the 14900 block of Greenleaf Street, happened about 10:30 p.m. Authorities from the LAPD confirmed a burglary happened at the residence, but they would not disclose the name of the homeowner.
Police said the resident was not home at the time of the crime, and she later discovered several of her belongings were missing, police said. The amount of loss was undetermined, according to the LAPD.
Pressly may be the latest celebrity to be victimized in a string of burglaries involving other high-profile stars.
On Wednesday, Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills home was targeted by thieves who stole $200,000 in jewelry.
Just one week ago, Lakers player Nick Young's Tarzana home was burglarized with approximately $500,000 in jewelry and other items stolen from his property.
Other celebrities whose homes were burglarized in 2017 include Dodgers star Yasiel Puig, former Laker Derek Fisher and singer Alanis Morissette.
Police believe some of those incidents may have been random while others were likely connected to a large burglary operation with crews of criminals knocking on front doors to make sure no one is home before ransacking the properties in search of money and jewelry.