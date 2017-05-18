LOS ANGELES (KABC) --About 80 sheriff's deputies and police officers are expected to conduct a search operation Thursday morning at South Pasadena's Arroyo Park amid an ongoing investigation into a 5-year-old boy's disappearance.
Aramazd Andressian Jr.'s mother reported him missing on April 22 after her estranged husband failed to drop him off at a pre-arranged meeting place.
Later that day, Aramazd Andressian Sr. was found unconscious near his car at the park. He could not account for the whereabouts of his son.
#LASD @SoPasPD conducting large search Op in Arroyo Park/surrounding areas for additional evidence related to missing Aramazd Jr @LASDHQ pic.twitter.com/K6Z4pFQnnk— Nicole Nishida (@lasdNicole) May 18, 2017
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators and South Pasadena police will use search dogs to search the park for evidence on Thursday, according to a news release.
