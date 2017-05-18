#LASD @SoPasPD conducting large search Op in Arroyo Park/surrounding areas for additional evidence related to missing Aramazd Jr @LASDHQ pic.twitter.com/K6Z4pFQnnk — Nicole Nishida (@lasdNicole) May 18, 2017

About 80 sheriff's deputies and police officers are expected to conduct a search operation Thursday morning at South Pasadena's Arroyo Park amid an ongoing investigation into a 5-year-old boy's disappearance.Aramazd Andressian Jr.'s mother reported him missing on April 22 after her estranged husband failed to drop him off at a pre-arranged meeting place.Later that day, Aramazd Andressian Sr. was found unconscious near his car at the park. He could not account for the whereabouts of his son.Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators and South Pasadena police will use search dogs to search the park for evidence on Thursday, according to a news release.