NEWS

Major search operation to be conducted at South Pasadena park as boy remains missing

Aramazd Andressian, 5, is shown in two undated photos provided by South Pasadena police. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
About 80 sheriff's deputies and police officers are expected to conduct a search operation Thursday morning at South Pasadena's Arroyo Park amid an ongoing investigation into a 5-year-old boy's disappearance.

Aramazd Andressian Jr.'s mother reported him missing on April 22 after her estranged husband failed to drop him off at a pre-arranged meeting place.

Later that day, Aramazd Andressian Sr. was found unconscious near his car at the park. He could not account for the whereabouts of his son.


Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators and South Pasadena police will use search dogs to search the park for evidence on Thursday, according to a news release.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
newsmissing childrensearchmissing boychildrenmissing persondivorcerewardlos angeles county sheriff's departmentSouth PasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Startling details revealed in disappearance of South Pasadena boy
Missing South Pasadena boy: Authorities to consider $10K reward
Dad of missing South Pasadena boy says he was possibly 'attacked' at park
Dad of missing South Pasadena boy released from jail
5-year-old boy remains missing amid frantic search
Search continues for missing boy after father's arrest in South Pasadena
NEWS
Trump reaction to special counsel measured, says WH source
Roger Ailes, founder and former CEO of Fox News, dies at 77
Chaffetz questions whether Comey memos are 'actually there'
Robert Mueller appointed special counsel to oversee Russia probe
More News
Top Stories
Roger Ailes, founder and former CEO of Fox News, dies at 77
Rocker Chris Cornell dies at 52, rep says
Authorities chase reckless driver on streets of LA
Deputy helps man robbed in Victorville get back home to Washington
Man broke into Amber Rose's Tarzana home as she, others slept
Not-guilty plea entered in Beverly Hills car assault that cost man his leg
Colorado bodycam video shows dangerous encounter with armed man
Show More
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller appointed as special counsel in Russia probe
Ridley Scott's legacy cemented in Hollywood
1 killed in Santa Clarita after tire smashes through windshield on 14 Fwy
FDA approves ALS drug that could extend life expectancy
State Dept. criticizes Turkey for violence outside embassy
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos