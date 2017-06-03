NEWS

Mother of 2 killed in suspected robbery at Alhambra hotel

A family is pleading for the public's help to find a man who killed a wife and mother of two in Alhambra. (KABC)

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) --
A family is pleading for the public's help to find a man who killed a wife and mother of two in Alhambra.

Xiuxia Chen, 44, was gunned down Friday night while at work at the Ambassador Inn.

"All I need is justice. That's all I need. I'm not asking for anything," her husband, Armando Escandor, said.

She was found shot to death behind the counter in what authorities believe was a robbery. It happened around 11 p.m. at the hotel on Valley Boulevard, just half an hour before she was about to end her shift.

The owner said he heard a gunshot and screaming, so he called 911.The entire crime was captured on the hotel's elaborate surveillance system.

Her husband said he was told the suspect covered his face. Authorities are now reviewing the video in hopes of tracking down the gunman. The family also said there has never been any trouble at the hotel before and cannot believe what happened.

"I would like justice for my mother because I barely got any time to spend with her so I want justice for my mom," 11-year-old daughter, Analisa Escandor, said.

Chen also has an older son who is serving in the Navy. The family said Chen worked at the hotel since 2011 and worked her way up from front desk clerk to manager.

She had also just celebrated her 23rd wedding anniversary in March.

Detectives have not said much about the murder or the suspect. The family urges anyone with more information to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is handling the case.
