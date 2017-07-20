NEWS

Orange County music teacher charged with lewd acts on 2 young students

Randal "Randy" Letcher Scott, 57, is seen in a booking photo. (Orange County District Attorney's Office)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
An Orange County music teacher was charged Thursday with committing lewd acts on two students under 7 years old, prosecutors said.

Randal "Randy" Letcher Scott, 57, was the owner of Music Town at the time of the alleged crimes, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said in a news release. The music education business has locations in Cypress and Irvine, according to its website.

Scott, an Irvine resident, was charged with two felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts upon a child, the statement from the DA's office said. Sentencing enhancements in the case included "substantial sexual contact with a child."

Scott was expected to be arraigned Thursday morning in Santa Ana.

A 5-year-old female student was allegedly victimized by the teacher at Music Town between October 2015 and December 2015. Scott is also accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl in November 2016, when she was a student at the school.

An investigation was launched by Cypress police and the Orange County Sheriff's Department. Scott was arrested by police on Tuesday.

If convicted as charged, the defendant faces 30 years to life in state prison, prosecutors said. He would also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The DA's office on Thursday asked for the public's help in identifying possible additional victims in the case. Anyone with information or who believes they were victimized by Scott is asked to call Cypress police Detective Deanna Hartman at (714) 229-6738 or Supervising Investigator Eric Wiseman of the District Attorney's Office at (714) 347-8794.
