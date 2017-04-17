SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Police on Sunday were offering a reward for anyone who knows where to find the ex-boyfriend of a mother gunned down on her way to work in Sylmar.
Eloise Elizarraraz's heartbroken family struggles to find the words as the hunt continues for her former boyfriend, believed to be her alleged killer.
The 34-year-old was on her way to her first day at a new job on Jan. 7 when she was gunned down in her car near Harding Street to Tripoli Avenue.
The car ended up on the sidewalk with the window shattered. A good Samaritan tried desperately to save the mother of three.
"She was in the car. I couldn't see her because she was leaned over in her seat, so I opened the door and my dad came out and I told him, 'call 911,'" said Brittney Irving, who found Eloise that day.
Police said Eloise's ex-boyfriend, Jose Benjamin Rodriguez, pulled the trigger, lying in wait until she left her home. Investigators have been trying to track him down ever since.
"It has been tough for our family, and we just want for him to turn himself in. It's time," said Tony Elizarraraz, Eloise's cousin.
Her family and police were hoping a $50,000 reward will be the key to finding Rodriguez.
They say he had been stalking the woman for some time, threatening to hurt her, but no one thought it would end like this.
Family members said they're hoping the dedicated mother will finally get the justice she deserves.
"Please, just make an effort. Let's do this for Eloise and the kids," Tony said. "At the end of the day, that's all that matters. We need to end this."
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call LAPD Detective Steve Castro at (818) 374-1925.