NEWS

San Bernardino shooter's friend pleads guilty to buying rifles in attack

Enrique Marquez, the former neighbor of San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook, is seen in this photo provided by ABC News.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
A friend of San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook pleaded guilty on Thursday to buying the guns used to kill 14 people in the 2015 terror attack.

Enrique Marquez Jr. appeared in federal court in Riverside with his hands cuffed and chained to his waist as a judge accepted his plea agreement with prosecutors.

Prosecutors said the 25-year-old agreed to buy two AR-15 rifles from a sporting goods store, because Farook and Tashfeen Malik worried their Middle Eastern appearance might arouse suspicion.

MORE: 16-year-old remembers mother killed in San Bernardino terror attack

There is no evidence Marquez participated in the attack or had advance knowledge of it.

In addition to providing material support to terrorists, Marquez also pleaded guilty to conspiring with Farook in 2011 and 2012 to carry out an attack at Riverside Community College and also gun down motorists on State Route 91. Those attacks never occurred.

Marquez said he backed out of the plot after four men in the area were arrested on terrorism charges in late 2012, the FBI has said in court documents.

Marquez and Farook met in 2005 after Marquez moved next door to Farook's family in Riverside.

MORE: Witnesses recall frightening end to San Bernardino terror attacks

Farook began educating his new friend about his Muslim faith and Marquez converted in 2007.

The FBI said the two began discussing extremist views shortly thereafter. By late 2011, Marquez spent time at Farook's home reading magazines published by al Qaeda and studying radical material online, federal officials said.

Under the plea deal, Marquez could face up to 25 years in prison. A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Aug. 21.

Fourteen people were killed and another two dozen were injured in the December 2015 mass murder during a meeting of Farook's work colleagues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newssan bernardino mass shootingterror attackterrorismgun violencemass shootingSan BernardinoRiversideSan Bernardino CountyRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Friend of San Bernardino shooter to plead guilty in aiding terror attack
San Bernardino shooters' relative pleads guilty in sham marriage
San Bernardino attack survivors say county denying them medical help
San Bernardino gunman's brother pleads in marriage fraud case
NEWS
Trump says he has asked the DOJ to investigate leaks
Flu-related doctor visits cut by 48% thanks to vaccine, study finds
Trump nominates Alexander Acosta as labor secretary
Businesses nationwide participate in Day Without Immigrants protest
More News
Top Stories
Massive storm to hit Southland on Friday
Trump names Acosta as new choice to become labor secretary
'Day Without Immigrants' protest of Trump policies planned for Thursday
Woman, 89, who lived with young best friend in WeHo, dies
11-year-old OC boy becomes yoga instructor after mom's bout with cancer
San Pedro man shot to death on his birthday
Immigrant mother takes refuge in Denver church to avoid deportation
Show More
California senator introduces legislation to keep bars open later
Seal Beach braces for more flooding from looming storm
Anti-Semitic notes left at homes, Chabad in Oak Park
2 suspects sought in La Palma home-invasion robbery
New 'Star Wars' toys, merchandise to arrive during Force Friday II
More News
Photos
Robert Durst murder case: Testimony focuses on mysterious call
Hyundai launches new luxury car brand named Genesis
7-Eleven clerk arrested for allegedly recording woman in OC restroom
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
More Photos