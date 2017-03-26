NEWS

Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 8-year-old Pomona boy

Authorities arrested a suspect Sunday connected to the fatal drive-by shooting of an 8-year-old boy inside a Pomona home. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities arrested a suspect Sunday connected to the fatal drive-by shooting of an 8-year-old boy inside a Pomona home.

The suspect, identified as Sengchan Houl, 35, was arrested in an unincorporated part of Pomona, according to authorities. Surveillance video helped authorities solve the crime, but they did not release further details into the arrest.

Houl is being held at Pomona City Jail in lieu of $2 million bail. He is expected in court on Tuesday.

Jonah Hwang, who was adopted three years ago from Taiwan, was killed when a suspect opened fire on a home in the 1100 block of 11th Street on Feb. 20. He was inside with his family who were all having dinner with the homeowners.

The home had been a target of a drive-by shooting before Jonah's death and one right after. It was unclear why the house was targeted, but police were investigating if those shootings were connected to Hwang's murder.

Jonah's parents, Karen and Johnny Hwang, had a small bit of relief knowing their son's suspected killer was arrested, according to their pastor.

"They still have a long road of healing. It doesn't answer a lot of questions. I think they're grateful for the work that the police have done and grateful that this kind of ends this part of it, but they still don't have a child," Pastor Adam Donner, of First Presbyterian Church, said.

The Hwangs are both school teachers and one of the homeowners where Jonah died is also a school teacher. Neighbors in the area said they were in disbelief that the house was continually targeted because the occupants are nice people.

One neighbor said the family who live in that home have not been there since Jonah died. Donner said that family, who also attends the church, is relieved to hear about Jonah's suspected killer's arrest.

Authorities said they would release more details about the investigation and arrest during a 1 p.m. press conference Monday.
