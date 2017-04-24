NEWS

Thousands march in LA to commemorate 102nd anniversary of Armenian genocide

EMBED </>More News Videos

Thousands marched in Los Angeles to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian genocide.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Massive marches are being held in Los Angeles to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian genocide on Monday.

Tens of thousands of people were participating in the Unified Young Armenians March for Justice and the Armenian Genocide Committee March for Justice.

The Unified Young Armenians March for Justice began at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue at 10 a.m.

"I just think it's very important for our kids to know our history," one marcher said. "If we don't discuss this it's like not discussing slavery. It's that important to us that our kids know our history and that they understand that we are Armenian and we're going to continue surviving and that nothing can stop us."


The Armenian Genocide Committee March for Justice was set to begin at Pan Pacific Park on Beverly Boulevard at noon.

More than 1 million Armenians died at the hands of the Ottoman Empire in Turkey in 1915.

The Turkish government denies there was a genocide, and the U.S does not officially recognize the term genocide for those events, though the state of California does.

President Donald Trump issued a statement on Armenian Remembrance Day which said in part, "I join the Armenian community in America and around the world in mourning the loss of innocent lives and the suffering endured by so many."

Keeping with trends of past administrations, Trump's complete statement did not mention the word "genocide" once.
Related Topics:
newsrallygenocideprotestDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Aaron Hernandez's loved ones attend private funeral, suicide notes released to family
US sanctions 271 Syrian government workers after chemical attack
WH press secretary defends Trump's 'significant' work in 100 days
Man gets 15 years in prison for 2014 Da Vinci apartment fire
Toddler struck, killed by vehicle in South L.A.
More News
Top Stories
Man gets 15 years in prison for 2014 Da Vinci apartment fire
Toddler struck, killed by vehicle in South L.A.
'Happy Days' star Erin Moran likely died from cancer, authorities say
Obama holds 1st public event since leaving office
OC dental clinic where children contracted infections reopens
Falcons player receives heartfelt thank you note from family on plane
Then and now: 25 years after the 1992 LA riots
Show More
Cheryl Ladd plays devil of a mother in 'Unforgettable'
Search continues for missing boy after father's arrest in South Pasadena
Granada Hills school wins 3rd straight U.S. academic decathlon title
Pedestrian struck, killed on 60 Freeway in City of Industry
Man, woman gunned down in South Los Angeles
More News
Top Video
OC dental clinic where children contracted infections reopens
Obama holds 1st public event since leaving office
Pedestrian struck, killed on 60 Freeway in City of Industry
2 drivers hospitalized in Chatsworth head-on crash
More Video