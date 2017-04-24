#LIVE: People filling LA streets as they march to commemorate anniversary of Armenian genocide https://t.co/TxMSbTKVFr pic.twitter.com/ONx2LHbPmG — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 24, 2017

Massive marches are being held in Los Angeles to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian genocide on Monday.Tens of thousands of people were participating in the Unified Young Armenians March for Justice and the Armenian Genocide Committee March for Justice.The Unified Young Armenians March for Justice began at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue at 10 a.m."I just think it's very important for our kids to know our history," one marcher said. "If we don't discuss this it's like not discussing slavery. It's that important to us that our kids know our history and that they understand that we are Armenian and we're going to continue surviving and that nothing can stop us."The Armenian Genocide Committee March for Justice was set to begin at Pan Pacific Park on Beverly Boulevard at noon.More than 1 million Armenians died at the hands of the Ottoman Empire in Turkey in 1915.The Turkish government denies there was a genocide, and the U.S does not officially recognize the term genocide for those events, though the state of California does.President Donald Trump issued a statement on Armenian Remembrance Day which said in part, "I join the Armenian community in America and around the world in mourning the loss of innocent lives and the suffering endured by so many."Keeping with trends of past administrations, Trump's complete statement did not mention the word "genocide" once.