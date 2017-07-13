NEWS

Violent South L.A. hit-run crash caught on video; woman seriously injured

EMBED </>More Videos

A 34-year-old woman was seriously injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles. The frightening incident was captured by a surveillance camera. (Los Angeles Police Department)

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 34-year-old woman was seriously injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles. The frightening incident was captured by a surveillance camera.

Last Friday around 10:45 p.m., Ingrid Argueta was crossing westbound 79th Street outside of the crosswalk when she was mowed down by a car traveling northbound on Denker Avenue.

The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance footage of the violent collision.

The driver of that car did not stop to render aid, police said.

The 34-year-old pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for cranial bleeding, a laceration to the back of her head, abrasions to her arm and possible fractured legs, authorities said.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available for anyone who can provide information leading to the offender's identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise, police said.

If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact Investigator K. Yount at (323) 421-2500 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newshit and runsurveillance videowoman injuredlapdsearchSouth Los Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Multiple human remains found in Pa.; 1 ID'd as missing man
TIMELINE: Disappearance of 4 men in Bucks Co.
Underage DUI driver strikes pedestrians in Santa Ana
Palmdale man finds snake in his bathtub
More News
Top Stories
Underage DUI driver strikes pedestrians in Santa Ana
1 killed, several injured in Winnetka multi-car DUI crash
In Paris, Trump defends son's meeting with Russian lawyer
Multiple human remains found in Pa.; 1 ID'd as missing man
Palmdale man finds snake in his bathtub
Car thefts on the rise in Boyle Heights; LAPD sends message
Vin Scully receives Icon Award at 2017 ESPYS
Show More
Liu Xiaobo, jailed Nobel Peace Prize laureate, dies
Starbucks giving away free tea, no strings attached
All clear given at UCLA after bomb threat scare
'SNL,' Westworld' lead Emmy Award nominations
1 injured in 5 Fwy crash in Commerce; lanes back open
More News
Top Video
Underage DUI driver strikes pedestrians in Santa Ana
Palmdale man finds snake in his bathtub
In Paris, Trump defends son's meeting with Russian lawyer
1 killed, several injured in Winnetka multi-car DUI crash
More Video