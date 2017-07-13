SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A 34-year-old woman was seriously injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles. The frightening incident was captured by a surveillance camera.
Last Friday around 10:45 p.m., Ingrid Argueta was crossing westbound 79th Street outside of the crosswalk when she was mowed down by a car traveling northbound on Denker Avenue.
The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance footage of the violent collision.
The driver of that car did not stop to render aid, police said.
The 34-year-old pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for cranial bleeding, a laceration to the back of her head, abrasions to her arm and possible fractured legs, authorities said.
A reward of up to $50,000 is available for anyone who can provide information leading to the offender's identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise, police said.
If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact Investigator K. Yount at (323) 421-2500 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.