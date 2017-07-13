A 34-year-old woman was seriously injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles. The frightening incident was captured by a surveillance camera.Last Friday around 10:45 p.m., Ingrid Argueta was crossing westbound 79th Street outside of the crosswalk when she was mowed down by a car traveling northbound on Denker Avenue.The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance footage of the violent collision.The driver of that car did not stop to render aid, police said.The 34-year-old pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for cranial bleeding, a laceration to the back of her head, abrasions to her arm and possible fractured legs, authorities said.A reward of up to $50,000 is available for anyone who can provide information leading to the offender's identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise, police said.If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact Investigator K. Yount at (323) 421-2500 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.