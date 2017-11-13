  • LIVE VIDEO Closing arguments in Palmdale beating death trial

Palmdale abuse case: Closing arguments to begin in trial of Isauro Aguirre

Closing arguments are expected to begin in downtown Los Angeles on Monday in the trial of the man accused of beating and torturing to death his girlfriend's 8-year-old son in Palmdale.

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Gabriel Fernandez died from his injuries in 2013.

WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in Palmdale beating death trial

WARNING: Graphic images may be shown in court.

Isauro Aguirre is accused of repeatedly beating the boy and torturing him because he believed the child was gay.

The jury that will be asked to decide the case against Aguirre heard testimony from a senior deputy medical examiner who said that it took two days to finish the autopsy on Gabriel.

MORE: Palmdale mother's defense seeks hearing on her IQ

The boy suffered burns, a fractured skull and broken ribs and was malnourished when he died. Eight BBs were recovered from the boy's body after his death.

Aguirre, 37, is charged with murder, along with a special circumstance allegation of murder involving the infliction of torture.

His lawyer admitted his client is guilty but said he doesn't deserve the death penalty.

MORE: Defense in Palmdale abuse case tries to point finger away from mother's boyfriend

Gabriel's mother is also charged with murder and will be tried separately.

Aguirre and the boy's mother, Pearl Fernandez, have remained jailed without bail since being charged in May 2013 with the boy's death. The two were subsequently indicted by a Los Angeles County grand jury.

Two former Los Angeles County social workers -- Stefanie Rodriguez and Patricia Clement -- and supervisors Kevin Bom and Gregory Merritt were charged last year with one felony count each of child abuse and falsifying public records in connection with the case.

City News Service contributed to this report.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
