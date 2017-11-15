A verdict has been reached Wednesday in the trial of a Palmdale man charged with torturing and murdering his girlfriend's 8-year-old son.Isauro Aguirre's fate is expected to be announced at 1:45 p.m.Wednesday was the second day of deliberations in the case. Deliberations on Tuesday ended early because two jurors had personal commitments.Prosecutors say Aguirre, 37, exploded in an uncontrollable rage the night Gabriel Fernandez died.Defense attorneys say Aguirre tried to save the little boy and cried after confessing to hitting the boy 20 times.Aguirre is charged with murder, along with a special circumstance allegation of murder involving the infliction of torture.Gabriel's mother, Pearl Fernandez, is also charged with murder and will be tried separately.Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against both Aguirre and Fernandez.