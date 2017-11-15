Palmdale abuse case: Verdict reached, to be announced Wednesday

Isauro Aguirre (right) is accused of repeatedly beating Gabriel Fernandez (left) until his death in 2013.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A verdict has been reached Wednesday in the trial of a Palmdale man charged with torturing and murdering his girlfriend's 8-year-old son.

Isauro Aguirre's fate is expected to be announced at 1:45 p.m.

Wednesday was the second day of deliberations in the case. Deliberations on Tuesday ended early because two jurors had personal commitments.

MORE: "He had 8 months to save him," prosecutor says in closing arguments

Prosecutors say Aguirre, 37, exploded in an uncontrollable rage the night Gabriel Fernandez died.

Defense attorneys say Aguirre tried to save the little boy and cried after confessing to hitting the boy 20 times.

Aguirre is charged with murder, along with a special circumstance allegation of murder involving the infliction of torture.

MORE: Palmdale mother's defense seeks hearing on her IQ

Gabriel's mother, Pearl Fernandez, is also charged with murder and will be tried separately.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against both Aguirre and Fernandez.
