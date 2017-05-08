LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who will be sworn into his second term in July after a landslide victory in March, talked about jobs and the economy in his latest appearance on Eyewitness Newsmakers.
On the House of Representatives voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Garcetti said, "The passage puts politics before people." The measure faces its second test in the Senate.
Many of the questions from viewers for the mayor were unhappy with his stance on sanctuary cities and the protection of undocumented workers.
Garcetti said this is "more about politics and branding" than getting dangerous criminals off our streets.
The mayor wouldn't consider reports he's being considered as a presidential candidate in 2020 or for a run for governor in 2018.
Garcetti pointed out Washington was working on a trillion dollars in new infrastructure projects while L.A. has $150 billion scheduled - which is comparable to 15 percent of the federal plan for just 1 percent of the population.
The mayor discussed the question of South Los Angeles still suffering economically 25 years post-riots. He said $3 billion was coming to the area in transportation projects. He's promoting WIN LA, a workforce investment program.
He also outlined his vision to bring in technology for a "Silicon South" while land is affordable.
Garcetti talked about his hope for the Los Angeles City Council to approve linkage fees requiring developers to fund affordable housing while they build luxury projects.
The mayor has ideas that could mitigate the ongoing dilemma between residents and tourists over the Hollywood sign now that the Beechwood gate has been closed. He said the city would look at alternative access closer to Universal Studios.
In an even grander vision, he suggested the idea of gondolas bringing in hikers. For now, he pointed out there is a free DASH bus.
Eyewitness Newsmakers airs on ABC7 at 11 a.m. on Sunday.