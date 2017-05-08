  • BREAKING NEWS Sally Yates testifies before Senate committee on Russia probe - WATCH LIVE
EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS

Mayor Eric Garcetti planning big goals for second term

EMBED </>More News Videos

Mayor Eric Garcetti discussed plans for his big goals during his second term on Eyewitness Newsmakers with Adrienne Alpert.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who will be sworn into his second term in July after a landslide victory in March, talked about jobs and the economy in his latest appearance on Eyewitness Newsmakers.

On the House of Representatives voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Garcetti said, "The passage puts politics before people." The measure faces its second test in the Senate.

Many of the questions from viewers for the mayor were unhappy with his stance on sanctuary cities and the protection of undocumented workers.

Garcetti said this is "more about politics and branding" than getting dangerous criminals off our streets.

The mayor wouldn't consider reports he's being considered as a presidential candidate in 2020 or for a run for governor in 2018.

Garcetti pointed out Washington was working on a trillion dollars in new infrastructure projects while L.A. has $150 billion scheduled - which is comparable to 15 percent of the federal plan for just 1 percent of the population.

The mayor discussed the question of South Los Angeles still suffering economically 25 years post-riots. He said $3 billion was coming to the area in transportation projects. He's promoting WIN LA, a workforce investment program.

He also outlined his vision to bring in technology for a "Silicon South" while land is affordable.

Garcetti talked about his hope for the Los Angeles City Council to approve linkage fees requiring developers to fund affordable housing while they build luxury projects.

The mayor has ideas that could mitigate the ongoing dilemma between residents and tourists over the Hollywood sign now that the Beechwood gate has been closed. He said the city would look at alternative access closer to Universal Studios.

In an even grander vision, he suggested the idea of gondolas bringing in hikers. For now, he pointed out there is a free DASH bus.

Eyewitness Newsmakers airs on ABC7 at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Related Topics:
politicseyewitness newsmakerseric garcettisanctuary citiesimmigrationimmigration reformLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS
Mexico's Consul General in LA addresses upcoming NAFTA talks
Measure S: Both sides of the building moratorium initiative
LA's newest county supervisors discuss storm preps, homeless tax
Garcetti details LA's stance on immigration, refugees, March election
More eyewitness newsmakers
POLITICS
Emmanuel Macron wins French presidency, prime minister says
Thousands turn out across LA to vote in French election
California assemblyman files initiative for gas tax repeal
How every Congress member from California voted for the health bill
More Politics
Top Stories
LAPD in standoff with prowler inside Sunland-Tujunga home
South LA market owner killed during robbery
LA 2024 releases renderings of proposed Olympic venues
Ontario thief caught on video stuffing package under shirt
Memorial held for LA firefighter killed in crash while on duty
San Bernardino County FD warns of potential wildfires
Scientists closer to cure for baldness and graying hair, study says
Show More
Grandmother killed in drive-by shooting while she slept
Man armed with 47 knives stalked ex-wife using iPhone app, police say
Yucaipa police warn of ongoing phone scams in area
Tequila may help keep your bones strong, study says
Long Beach shark advisory in effect after multiple sightings
More News
Top Video
LAPD in standoff with prowler inside Sunland-Tujunga home
Ontario thief caught on video stuffing package under shirt
Long Beach shark advisory in effect after multiple sightings
Scientists closer to cure for baldness and graying hair, study says
More Video