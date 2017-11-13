  • LIVE VIDEO Closing arguments in Palmdale beating death trial
SPORTS

President Trump gets involved in UCLA basketball players' shoplifting case

President Donald Trump personally asked the president of China for help in the case involving three UCLA basketball players who were arrested for allegedly shoplifting in China, ABC News has learned. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
President Donald Trump is getting involved in the case of the three UCLA basketball players arrested for allegedly shoplifting in China.

ABC News has learned that while visiting Beijing last week, the president personally asked President Xi Jinping if he could help.

The White House said Xi assured Trump that he would "ensure the three players are treated fairly" and that the case moves toward a resolution.

The president's chief of staff John Kelly has also been in contact with the players' families as well as the team's coach.

LiAngelo Ball -- the brother of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball -- Cody Riley and Jalen Hill are free on bail but under house arrest. Sources told ESPN that the three could remain in China for another week or two.

The source also said there is surveillance video that shows the players allegedly shoplifting from three stores.

The rest of the team returned home over the weekend after their season opener against Georgia Tech.
