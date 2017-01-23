  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Gov. Jerry Brown declares state of emergency for California due to damaging rainstorms

Mud and water flow over a roadway in the Sand Canyon area of the Santa Clarita Valley after a devastating storm hit the Southland on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SACRAMENTO (KABC) --
Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency across California due to recent damaging storms.

A press release out Monday night said Brown issued two emergency proclamations to "secure funding to help communities respond to and recover from severe storms that have caused flooding, mudslides, erosion, debris flow and damage to roads and highways."

Southern California counties affected include: San Bernardino, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Orange, Ventura, and San Diego.

Northern and central California counties affected include: Alameda, Alpine, Butte, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Humboldt, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Lake, Lassen, Madera, Marin, Mendocino, Merced, Modoc, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne, Yolo, Yuba and Del Norte.


The proclamations state with the extreme drought conditions throughout California, the storms, beginning on Jan. 3, caused dangerous flash floods and substantial debris flow, leading to damage on roads and highways.
Related Topics:
weatherstate of emergencystorm damagesevere weatherrainsnowstormjerry brownCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
