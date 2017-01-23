Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency across California due to recent damaging storms.A press release out Monday night said Brown issued two emergency proclamations to "secure funding to help communities respond to and recover from severe storms that have caused flooding, mudslides, erosion, debris flow and damage to roads and highways."The proclamations state with the extreme drought conditions throughout California, the storms, beginning on Jan. 3, caused dangerous flash floods and substantial debris flow, leading to damage on roads and highways.