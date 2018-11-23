LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --A $30,000 reward has been offered to the public to help solve a 2016 murder of a 16-year-old girl in Lynwood.
Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said they hope the reward will help move the case forward. Two years ago, Danah Rojo-Rivas was struck by a stray bullet as she rode home from church in the backseat of her mother's car.
They were at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard when the shots rang out between two cars involved in a chase. The chase was also caught on surveillance video.
Detectives have been looking for a silver or gray four-door vehicle, possibly a Ford Taurus.
Anyone with more information is urged to call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's homicide bureau.