LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles police and devastated family members on Thursday are announcing a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after two people were killed in Baldwin Village.
The suspected car-to-car shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of West Rodeo Road, near Dorsey High School.
Authorities said the shooting set off a chain reaction. A driver ran over a bicyclist after being shot by someone in another car. That other driver hit another person, killing them as they drove away.
The driver who was shot died, and the bicyclist who was struck was in stable condition, authorities said.
LAPD officials and family members of the victims were asking anyone with information that could lead to the identity of the suspect to come forward. A press conference was expected to be held at 9 a.m.