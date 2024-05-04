Sam Ash music stores to close after 100 years in business

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For 100 years, Sam Ash has been serving musicians around the country. The company's motto is 'Come in and play,' but soon its customers won't be able to.

The company announced Thursday that all store locations will begin closing sales.

"One of my buddies at school told me and we're all very sad because this is where we buy all of our stuff and they give us a student discount, so we love Sam Ash," said Grady Demmitt, a musician and frequent customer of Sam Ash in Hollywood.

In a statement David Ash, Chief Executive Officer of the store and grandson of the founding owners said, "Unfortunately, in today's post-COVID environment, the challenges to our brick-and-mortar business have necessitated a restructuring. We are exploring a number of strategic options in conjunction with these inventory sales. Stay tuned."

Though Sam Ash did not release any specific plans on their store restructure, customers expressed that being able to visit the store and browse around their inventory is something they truly valued.

"It's a real bummer because, you know, there's all these things and they look different in person, they feel different in person. They sound different in person and you just really can't get that online."

said customer Catherine Durickas,

Sam Ash opened his first music store in Brooklyn back in 1924. Now, there's more than 40 store locations spread out over 16 different states, including the seven in Southern California.

"I feel like it's a pretty flagship store. Sunset boulevard and Hollywood. You're in the center of Hollywood. Center of the entertainment industry, you know," said Zach Rogers, another Sam Ash customer. "And it's closing, but, that is crazy that it's been around for 100 years. I didn't know that.

The famous store has even been featured in a movie and locals in Hollywood are mourning the loss of the store that's been in their community for more than 30 years.

"I get calls all day long. We're so sorry that the store is closing. We're so sad. We grew up here. I bought a lot of gear here.' Myself included, I bought a lot of stuff here," said Richard Arenas, a Sales Rep at Sam Ash in Hollywood. "So, it seems like people really love this store and they've really gravitated towards this shop, so it's very cool seeing everybody, just calling just to say they're sorry."

No closing date has been set, but everything in the stores must go. The store announced deals on musical instruments and pro sound equipment. Special offers can also be found on samash.com