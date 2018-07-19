1 person critically injured in Huntington Beach boating accident

Authorities surround the harbor in Huntington Beach after an accident left one person in critical condition. (KABC)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
One person was hospitalized in critical condition after being rescued off the Huntington Beach harbor in a boating accident Wednesday night.

Authorities said it happened around 9:38 p.m. in the harbor off Carousel Lane. Four people were reported in the water after a boating accident.

Two people had fallen into the water and two bystanders jumped in to help, authorities said. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another was evaluated at the scene and released.

Authorities did not provide further information on the boating accident.

The investigation is ongoing.
