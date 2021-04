SUNLAND-TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person died and three others were injured after a vehicle went over the side of a cliff in the Big Tujunga Canyon area Friday evening, according to authorities.AIR7 HD was over the crash scene and captured rescue crews treating an infant and the other two injured adults. They were transported by helicopter to Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center.A fourth person in the crash died.The car tumbled about 100 feet after it went over the side of Big Tujunga Road around 7 p.m. near the Sunland-Tujunga area.It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.