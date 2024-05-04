Driver killed, passenger injured after vehicle crashes into South LA church

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver was killed and his passenger was injured Saturday after crashing into a South Los Angeles church, authorities said.

It happened just after midnight in the 1000 block of E Manchester Avenue near Central Street.

According to police, the driver was heading westbound on Manchester at a high rate of speed and lost control. Investigators said the vehicle hit a light pole then crashed into the building. No one was inside the church at the time of the crash.

The driver, who was described only as a man in his 40s, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

His passenger, a woman, was injured and rushed to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

It's unclear if alcohol played a role in the crash. A witness told Eyewitness News the driver ran a red light and lost control before crashing.

The collision remains under investigation.