Allegedly armed suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Wilmington trailer park, police say

WILMINGTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect who police say was armed is dead after an officer-involved shooting inside a trailer park in Wilmington, police said.

The shooting happened Monday evening around 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of Figueroa Street after officers responded to a report of shots fired, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Details surrounding what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
