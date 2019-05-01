1 dead in fiery bus crash on 10 Fwy in Alhambra

By ABC7.com staff
ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and at least five were injured in a fiery crash involving a Metro bus and a vehicle on the westbound 10 Freeway in Alhambra.

A SigAlert was activated with three lanes in the westbound direction blocked off. All lanes were later reopened.

First responders reported one person was dead at the scene. Five people were being treated for injuries.

The incident was reported at 8:16 p.m. near the Fremont Avenue on-ramp. The California Highway Patrol said a Metro bus had electrical issues and stalled in the express lane. A short time later, a car slammed into the back of the bus and exploded in flames.

The driver of the car was trapped inside and did not survive, authorities said.
