One person was hospitalized Friday morning after a helicopter crashed at Riverside Municipal Airport, officials said.Two people were onboard the helicopter when it went down shortly before 11 a.m., a spokesperson for the Riverside Fire Department said. The condition of the hospitalized person was unknown; the second occupant was not seriously injured.According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Hughes MD 500 helicopter was in the middle of flight training when it went down. An instructor and a student were aboard the aircraft, Riverside fire officials said.The cause of the crash was not immediately known. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.