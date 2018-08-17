1 hospitalized after helicopter crashes at Riverside Municipal Airport during flight training

One person was hospitalized Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, after a helicopter crashed at Riverside Municipal Airport, officials said. (Dave McClellan/Riverside Fire Department)

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
One person was hospitalized Friday morning after a helicopter crashed at Riverside Municipal Airport, officials said.

Two people were onboard the helicopter when it went down shortly before 11 a.m., a spokesperson for the Riverside Fire Department said. The condition of the hospitalized person was unknown; the second occupant was not seriously injured.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Hughes MD 500 helicopter was in the middle of flight training when it went down. An instructor and a student were aboard the aircraft, Riverside fire officials said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
helicopterhelicopter crashairport newsRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Holy Fire: Suspect's arraignment suspended after bizarre outbursts
Rapper Young Thug arrested at album-release party in Hollywood
WWII enthusiast with guns, replica items triggers safety alarm at LAX
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug. 31
Teen who pushed friend off bridge charged
8-year-old reads 300 books for summer reading challenge
1 critical after multi-vehicle crash on 405 Fwy in Van Nuys
Deputy-involved shooting in leaves suspect in unknown condition
Show More
Timeline: What happened before Colo. wife, kids went missing
Mysterious odor reported in several OC cities
Trump cancels military parade, blames local politicians as estimated cost balloons
Man stabbed 15 times in Costa Mesa
NYU offers free tuition for all medical students
More News