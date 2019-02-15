One man was killed and another wounded in a drive-by shooting that shattered the windows of a nearby popular Pacoima restaurant Friday night.The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 12800 block of Van Nuys Boulevard. Authorities said two men were walking, when the suspects pulled up to them in a dark-colored sedan and asked a question."The comments were, 'Do you bang?' which is vernacular for 'Are you a gang member?'" authorities said.One of the men tried to flee from the gunfire, he jumped a fence, but ended up dying from his injuries in the parking lot of the restaurant.The bullets shattered a front window of the restaurant, with one witness describing the scene as chaotic. No customers or employees were wounded.The second man was also shot and taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.Authorities are searching for the suspects, who they said are two men, one of whom has a mustache.The investigation is ongoing.