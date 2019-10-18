1 killed in downtown Los Angeles shooting, LAPD says

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed in a shooting in downtown Los Angeles, police say.Authorities were called on an alarm in the 700 block of West 9th Street.Fire department paramedics found a shooting victim on scene and called police to respond. The victim was pronounced dead.The circumstances of the shooting and a description of any possible suspects were not immediately available.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.