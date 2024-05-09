The interest in the Sparks home game against Caitlin Clark is expected to be so high, they moved the game to Crypto.com Arena.

2024 WNBA season: LA Sparks hope to carry college basketball excitement over to the pros

This year's WNBA season comes on the heels of one of the most exciting times in women's basketball.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Sparks are practicing for their final preseason game on Friday as the start of the new WNBA season gets underway next week.

On the court is Cameron Brink, who was drafted last month as the No. 2 overall pick in the WNBA Draft.

"It's way more fun than I thought, which is hard to believe," said Brink. "It's just been a blast every step of the way. It's been hard, but I just love these girls so much, and Curt's amazing to play for."

The Stanford alumnus is now teammates with Rickea Jackson from the University of Tennessee. Jackson was drafted No. 4 overall by the Sparks.

"It's very physical," Jackson said. "The pace is faster. They're just smart. Every player has a high, high IQ."

The rookies made their professional debut during Saturday's preseason win over the Seattle Storm.

"We're throwing a ton at them. I'm a big believer in that we throw a lot at them and then clean it up as it goes," said Sparks head coach Curt Miller.

"The momentum right now is at an all-time high," Miller said. "We have more viewership. We have more eyes on our game. The draft class coming in has a lot to do with that."

The biggest name in the sport - Caitlin Clark - was drafted No. 1 overall to the Indiana Fever.

ESPN told the Hollywood Reporter Clark's regular season debut on May 14 will be the first ever streamed live sporting event on Disney+.

Clark and the Fever are also set to face-off against the Sparks later this month. The interest in that game is expected to be so high that it's been moved to Crypto.com Arena.

"The opportunity to be back home is special," said Miller.

"I think our crowds will be amazing," Brink added. "The fans will be great so we're just really excited. That will definitely be sold out and I'd bet money on that. Caitlin is one of my good friends so I'm happy to see her again."

The Sparks open their season against Atlanta in Long Beach on Wednesday.

Their game against Clark and the Indiana Fever will take place on May 24.

Tickets for that game go on sale on Thursday at 8 a.m.