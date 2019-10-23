1 killed in violent crash in Hermosa Beach, prompting DUI investigation

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A violent two-car collision in Hermosa Beach early Wednesday morning left one person dead, police say.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at Artesia and Sepulveda boulevards, according to Hermosa Beach police.

One person was confirmed dead. Police say one of the drivers, suspected of being under the influence, was injured in the incident. The extent of injuries was not immediately released.

Authorities believe speeding may have played a factor in the collision.

AIR7HD was over the scene, where both vehicle sustained significant damage and came to a rest on a sidewalk.

The on-scene investigation is expected to last until 10 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
