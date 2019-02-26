UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) --Upland police believe a 1-year-old was thrown from a two-story apartment building on Tuesday. Responding officers also found an unresponsive infant inside.
When police officers arrived at the 600 block of N. Wedgewood Avenue around midday, they found the 1-year-old in front of the structure. Investigators said it appeared the child may have been thrown from the apartment building.
As more officers arrived on scene, a woman jumped off a second-floor balcony. That woman was taken into custody by police.
When authorities went inside the building, they found another child -- described as an infant -- unresponsive in an apartment unit.
The two children were described as having "life-threatening injuries."
All three were transported to an area hospital. The relationship among the three was not immediately known.
