Teen wounded in car-to-car shooting on 10 Freeway in El Monte, CHP says

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, March 28, 2024 10:40PM
Teen hospitalized after car-to-car shooting on 10 Freeway in El Monte
A 17-year-old boy was a passenger in a 2024 Ram pickup truck on the 10 Freeway when someone in another vehicle opened fire, wounding him.

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A teen was wounded in a car-to-car shooting on the 10 Freeway in the Los Angeles area Wednesday night, the CHP says.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on the eastbound 10 near the 60 interchange.

Investigators didn't disclose the motive behind the shooting, but said a 17-year-old boy was a passenger in a 2024 Ram pickup truck when someone in another vehicle opened fire.

The teen was hit and the driver brought him to a hospital in El Monte. The driver was not injured and the passenger is expected to survive his injuries.

Video from the scene showed the pickup truck with multiple bullet holes as investigators examined it for evidence.

The incident remains under investigation and a description of the suspect and vehicle was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call CHP at (213) 744-2331 or (323) 259-3200.

