Traffic

10 Freeway reopened in Fontana after hourslong closure due to police activity, CHP says

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 5am - June 10, 2021

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- All lanes were reopened on the 10 Freeway in Fontana on Thursday morning after police activity prompted an hourslong shutdown in both directions, authorities said.

The closure began about 6 a.m. near Sierra Avenue, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. Traffic was backed up for miles in both directions as the morning commute got underway.

The CHP and Fontana police urged motorists to seek alternate routes during the shutdown.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the Highway Patrol's Inland Division announced on Twitter that the freeway was fully reopened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfontanasan bernardino countychpi 10california highway patrolfreewayroad closure
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News