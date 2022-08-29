10 Freeway near Desert Center fully open after section collapsed due to flash flooding

Repairs of the washed out road continue Monday.

The eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway are back open after a section of the interstate collapsed due to last week's thunderstorm that brought pounding rain and flash floods to eastern Riverside County.

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (KABC) -- There's good news for drivers heading to Arizona from Southern California.

The roadway near Desert Center, a small community located about halfway between Los Angeles and Phoenix, was part of a detour that got drivers past a repair project along I-10.

Drivers are urged to watch their speed and be aware of Caltrans workers in the area.

The power of Mother Nature was on display late Wednesday afternoon, with torrents of muddy water undermining portions of Interstate 10 in the Desert Center area, east of Corn Springs Road, . The storm caused a major traffic backup, with alternate routes flooded.

"At the same time, the alternate route of state Route 177 was blocked by downed power lines, making it impassable also," said California Highway Patrol Officer Jordan Girard. "Currently, eastbound traffic on Interstate 10 is being diverted at state Route 86. Alternate routes include northbound Interstate 15 to Interstate 40."

Flooding also forced the closure of State Route 78 in both directions at 14th Avenue near Blythe.

This wasn't the first time flash floods severed the route. In 2015, the I-10 was brought to a standstill when all eastbound lanes were washed away by a river of rushing water.

City News Service contributed to this report.