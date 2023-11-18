A closer look at the around the clock work being done to reopen the 10 Freeway in downtown LA

Around the clock construction work continues ahead of Tuesday's anticipated reopening of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Around the clock construction work continues ahead of Tuesday's anticipated reopening of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles.

Carpenters with the Western States Regional Council and construction workers with emergency contractor Security Paving gave Eyewitness News a closer look at the work being done to repair the damage caused by fire last weekend.

"I think we have right now about 50 to 60 carpenters on site right now, and they're running 24-hour shifts," said Sean Hartranft, president of the Western States Regional Council of Carpenters.

Repairs to the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles are moving faster than expected and all lanes are scheduled to reopen by next Tuesday "at the latest," Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

Seven rows of pillars under the freeway are being shored up, half of what Caltrans initially predicted after tests revealed there was less damage than anticipated from the fire on Saturday.

"We came out Sunday around 2 p.m. and looked at the magnitude of damage, started hauling in material right away," said Jeremy Strobl, the general superintendent of Security Paving.

On Friday, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass spent part of the day meeting with business owners affected by the freeway fire and share resources available.

There's about 600 businesses within the impacted area, said Estela Lopez of the Downtown Industrial Business Improvement District.

"While we are not next to the freeway, we have felt the impact greatly," Lopez said.

A micro-enterprise grant program was announced Friday for those affected. More information can be found here.

By Tuesday, at the latest, all five lanes of the 10 in each direction are expected to reopen.

In the immediate aftermath of the overnight fire last Saturday morning, officials feared the freeway might be out of operation for as many as six months if the damage was severe enough to require the structure to be demolished and rebuilt.

The fire has been deemed by investigators to have been intentionally set.

City News Service contributed to this report.