2 fugitive suspects arrested in Mexico, extradited for 10 Fwy shooting in East LA that left 2 hurt

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting on the 10 Freeway in City Terrace that at one point prompted the closure of all eastbound lanes, authorities said.

CITY TERRACE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two fugitive suspects were arrested last week in Mexico in connection with a shooting on the 10 Freeway in City Terrace that left two victims hospitalized, authorities announced Tuesday.

Lorraine Covarrubias, 23, and Robert Sarabia, 25, both residents of Los Angeles, were taken into custody on Feb. 21 in the Baja California resort town of Rosarito as part of a multi-agency investigation, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agencies involved included a CHP Major Crimes Unit, the U.S Border Patrol, U.S. Marshalls Task Force and Mexican authorities. Covarrubias and Sarabia were extradited back to the U.S. via San Ysidro and transported to Los Angeles, where they were booked at the East L.A. sheriff's station.

Covarrubias faces charges of attempted murder and Sarabia faces charges of accessory after the fact and an unrelated no-bail warrant, the Highway Patrol said in a statement.

The shooting was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on Dec. 19 on the eastbound 10 Freeway, just east of Soto Street.

CHP officers and firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene, where they discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a white Honda Accord on the interstate's right shoulder.

The victims were transported to a hospital, where they underwent surgery and survived.

The incident led to the hourslong closure of all eastbound lanes between City Terrace and Monterey Park

A bullet hole was found in the passenger-side door of the Honda Accord. Video from AIR7 HD showed CHP investigators scouring the pavement for evidence.

At the time, a CHP spokesperson said the crime was being investigated as an apparent car-to-car shooting.