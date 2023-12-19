Shooting on 10 Freeway in City Terrace leaves 2 hospitalized; all lanes reopened

CITY TERRACE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a shooting on the 10 Freeway in City Terrace that at one point prompted the closure of all eastbound lanes, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 5:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near the 710 Freeway interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol. A SigAlert was issued and a stretch of the eastbound side of the 10 Freeway was closed between City Terrace and Monterey Park.

Two patients, identified only as males, were transported to a hospital and were undergoing surgery, said Officer Marco Lizarraga, a CHP spokesperson. Details of their injuries were not immediately known.

No one was in custody in connection with incident, which Lizarraga said was being investigated as an apparent car-to-car shooting. A description of the suspected shooter was not available.

Highway Patrol officers were seen searching for evidence in the shut-down lanes. Eastbound traffic was backed up for miles amid the morning commute.

About 8:30 a.m., the CHP announced that all lanes were reopened on the freeway.

Editor's note: This report has been updated to clarify that the shooting occurred in City Terrace, while the length of the freeway closure extended into nearby Monterey Park.