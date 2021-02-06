10 Fwy shut down at San Antonio Ave. in Upland after allegedly armed person shot by CHP

Download the ABC7 Los Angeles app on your iPhone or Android device and opt into push notifications to get the latest developments.

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- The 10 Freeway was completely shut down in the Upland area Friday afternoon after a California Highway Patrol officer shot a person who they say was in the center median of the roadway with a knife.The freeway was fully closed at San Antonio Avenue around 3:30 p.m. and was expected to remain closed for several hours, according to the CHP.The agency confirmed to Eyewitness News that the shooting occurred on the eastbound side of the freeway at Euclid Avenue. The allegedly armed person was taken to the hospital for treatment but details about their condition were unknown.Additional details about what led up to the shooting were not clear, but the closure was causing a significant traffic jam, backing up cars for miles. Some drivers were seen trying to use the entrance ramps as exit ramps in an attempt to escape the gridlock conditions.The public is being asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route.