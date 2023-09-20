Protesters block 101 Freeway near downtown LA over Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Dozens of protesters blocked one side of the 101 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles Tuesday night to call attention to the crisis between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dozens of protesters blocked one side of the 101 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles Tuesday night to call attention to the crisis between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The group blocked off the southbound side of the freeway. Protesters then gathered on freeway lanes and unfurled signs, including a large banner that read, "Joe Biden, don't ignore us." The freeway reopened just before 11:30 p.m.

Azerbaijan's launch of reportedly intense artillery firing in the Nagorno-Karabakh region on Tuesday raised fears that another full-scale conflict with Armenia could be underway, less than three years after a war that killed more than 6,000 people.

A similar demonstration occurred in August in which several hundred protesters blocked one side of the 134 Freeway in Glendale to call attention to the crisis in Artsakh.

READ MORE | Protesters block 134 Freeway in Glendale, creating massive traffic backup

The Associated Press contributed to this report.