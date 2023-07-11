WATCH LIVE

Nearly all southbound lanes of 101 Freeway shut down following deadly crash in downtown LA

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 1:18PM
Nearly all lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles were shut down Tuesday morning following a deadly crash.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nearly all lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles were shut down Tuesday morning following a deadly crash.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. at Alameda Street. It's unclear exactly what caused it, but a pedestrian was struck and killed.

Only the far right lane remained open for morning commuters, bringing traffic in the area to a standstill.

The lane closures were expected to remain closed until at least 8 a.m.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

