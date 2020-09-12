Traffic

2 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on 110 Freeway in Harbor Gateway, CHP says

HARBOR GATEWAY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed early Saturday morning in a fiery two-car crash involving a wrong-way driver on the 110 Freeway in Harbor Gateway, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to a CHP spokesman, the agency responded about 4:15 a.m. to a report of a motorist traveling southbound in northbound lanes on the freeway near El Segundo Boulevard.

Arriving officers found one vehicle engulfed in flames and another overturned on the overpass that connects the 182nd Street on-ramp to the northbound 110 Freeway, the spokesman said. It was unclear which car belonged to the wrong-way driver.

Firefighters extinguished the dramatic blaze, and the transition road was shut down as crews worked to remove the wrecked vehicles.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. They were not immediately identified.

The Highway Patrol said speed was a factor in the collision. Whether DUI was involved is under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlos angeleslos angeles countyharbor gatewaytraffic fatalitieschpfirewrong waycalifornia highway patrolfreewaycrash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flooding leaves Bel Air neighborhood a muddy mess
2 killed in plane crash near Van Nuys Airport
Wildfire deaths: Baby, teen among 18 dead in West Coast blazes
Man charged with arson in connection to Oregon wildfire
AstraZeneca to resume COVID-19 vaccine trial
Newsom says California wildfires show proof of climate change
Deputies respond to shooting on Melrose in West Hollywood
Show More
Bobcat Fire in Angeles National Forest grows to over 26K acres
Gov. Newsom signs inmate firefighting reform bill
Poor air quality expected across SoCal through weekend
Boulders meant to deter homeless in West LA removed
Crimes against delivery people in LA have increased since last year
More TOP STORIES News