Coast Guard shows oil slick from sky

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Coast Guard, along with other agencies, have been assisting in the response to the oil spill.Today, the Coast Guard showed ABC7 how the oil slick looked from the sky in their plane."Our teams are continuing to focus on removing oil from the water and from the beaches, and a significant level of effort is going into that and increasing by the end of the week. we are targeting to have 1500 workers on our beaches throughout Orange County," said Captain Rebecca Ore, with the United States Coast Guard.Amplify Energy owns the offshore oil operation and is taking responsibility for the environmental disaster. The president of the company insists they notified the Coast Guard immediately of the oil spill."We're not aware of any spill until 8:09 a.m. on Saturday morning, I promised you, if we were aware of something on Friday night we I promised you we would have immediately stopped all operations and move forward," said Martin Willsher, CEO and President of Amplify Energy.Officials are keeping an eye on the oil in case it moves.Wildlife experts are also moving fast in case animals need help.We're told so far, 13 live birds have been recovered and two dead birds."We have a gallon estimate over 5000 gallons of oil recovered, and that's from on water recovery and then we have oil that's been picked up by our teams on the beaches," Ore added.The Coast Guard will continue to do flights to monitor this situation.