community journalist

AstroAccess takes disabled participants on zero gravity plane ride

AstroAccess took 12 disabled participants more than 30,000 feet in the air.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Disabled participants go on zero gravity plane ride

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A group of disabled participants with AstroAccess, a company focused on advancing disability inclusion in space travel, had the chance to feel like they were floating in space.

Their first flight mission was on Sunday.

"We actually flew off the coast of California up to about 32,000 feet and did 15 parabolic maneuvers in which we experienced the joy and wonder of micro gravity," said George Whitesides, the co-project lead of AstroAccess.

The participants practiced mobility, visual and audio cues.

"You know it was great floating and not looking up from the ground. I don't really look up from my chair anymore because I have an elevator, but still for many years I didn't have that," said Dana Bolles, a flight participant.

Participants say the opportunity to go to space is available to more people now, so it's important that it's accessible for everyone.

"For the deaf community, I think this was a big challenge because when you're trying to sign in zero g, you can't stop yourself. You're moving, so you're kind of moving as you're talking and then you have to stop signing and push off the wall," said Apurva Varia, a flight participant.

The participants talked about what could be done to make space travel easier for disabled people.

"I think something that would be really helpful is like a foot rail that I think could've been a really helpful design especially one I'd be able to adapt for my prosthetic leg," said Mary Cooper, a flight participant.

All of the participants had one universal message for others who may be disabled.

"Don't accept no if that's something you really want to do because you're capable," said Bolles.

Follow Jaysha on social media:
Facebook.com/ABC7Jaysha
Twitter.com/abc7jaysha
Instagram.com/abc7jaysha
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslong beachlos angeles countycommunity journalistin the communityspace
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Safe snacks you can feed pets from Thanksgiving dinner
LA Metro to resume charging bus fares, launches discount program
Inglewood shop makes innovative electric guitars
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News