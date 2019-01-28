12 people, including suspected smuggler, taken into custody after panga boat washes ashore in Huntington Beach

A panga boat washed ashore Monday in Huntington Beach with 12 people on board, including one person suspected of being a smuggler.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities said around 1:40 p.m., they responded to Pacific Coast Highway, just north of Anderson Street. The Coast Guard also notified its maritime partners and found the occupants.

The immigrants were cold, but not injured, authorities said. They ended up taking nine Chinese men, one Chinese woman and two Mexican men into custody. Authorities said one of the Mexican men is a suspected smuggler.

An original call said more people appeared to be on the panga boat, so authorities continued searching the area.

No further details were immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.
