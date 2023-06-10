12-year-old girl graduates from Los Angeles City College with 4.0 GPA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When Fiona Currie walked across the stage at the Greek Theatre this week, she accomplished a rare feat for a 12-year-old: Earning a college degree.

Fiona had a 4.0 GPA at Los Angeles City College, where she earned an associate's degree in studio arts.

Technically she's actually a ninth-grader, earning straight A's during her home schooling. Being home schooled helped to protect her mother who has lupus.

During the pandemic, she enrolled online in LACC's dual-immersion program while still in grade school.

Fiona's parents recall her first day in a college class as a 9-year-old on a webcam.

"The professor said 'Little girl, is your mom or dad taking this class?' Fiona laughed and said 'No, I'm the student.' The professor looked shocked but that's when we knew that Fiona was going to be OK," said Roderick Currie, Fiona's father.

After receiving her first college degree, Fiona plans to continue taking classes at L.A. City College even as she remains in high school.