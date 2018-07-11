12-year-old girl killed in Lake View Terrace horse accident identified

EMBED </>More Videos

A 12-year-old girl who died after a horse fell on her in Lake View Terrace has been identified. (KABC)

By
LAKE VIEW TERRACE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 12-year-old girl who died after a horse fell on her in Lake View Terrace has been identified. Police say she was horseback riding with her younger sister, who remained in the hospital on Wednesday.

A simple day of fun with family turned tragic for victim Yolanda Ceja, killed in what Los Angeles police are calling a "tragic accident."

Authorities said Yolanda and her 4-year-old sister were horseback riding about 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 11000 block of Foothill Boulevard, near the Lake View Terrace Recreation Center, when the animal buckled and fell on top of them.

Investigators said it's still unclear why the horse reared up and back, causing the children to fall off.

Ceja was found not breathing and taken to the Northridge Hospital Medical Center in grave condition. She was later pronounced dead.

Authorities told Eyewitness News emergency personnel were considering surgery for the injured 4-year-old because she may have had a collapsed lung. She is expected to survive.

Horseback rider Ashley Brian said she's had a horse fall on her and, luckily, she survived.

"I was actually stuck underneath the horse. He fell forward. I can't imagine going backward...and so my horse landed on top of me, and somebody had to come into the ring to get him up because he couldn't stand up without hurting me. I was lucky, but, yeah, sometimes it's dangerous," Brian shared.

LAPD investigators said the children's mother was guiding the horse during the accident, and nothing criminal is suspected.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
horseschildrenchild injuredfreak accidentchild deathLake View TerraceLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Girl, 12, dies after horse falls on her in Lake View Terrace
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News