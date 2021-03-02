13 killed, others injured in crash involving big rig and SUV in Imperial County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10383280" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> California Highway Patrol provides update on deadly crash in Southern California.

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- Thirteen people were killed and several others were seriously injured after an SUV carrying 25 people collided with a big rig in Imperial County Tuesday morning, according to officials.The California Highway Patrol said over two dozen people were in a maroon Ford Expedition, which would typically seat eight to nine people legally, that collided with an empty tractor-trailer on Highway 115 at Norrish Road in Holtville -- located about 125 miles east of San Diego and about 15 miles north of the Mexico border.CHP officials say at the intersection the SUV drove "directly in the path of the big rig" around 6:15 a.m. The semitruck struck the left side of the SUV, which appeared to have been pushed off the road. Investigators were trying to determine if the SUV first stopped at the stop sign before entering the intersection.Authorities said the ages of those who were inside the vehicle, including those injured and killed, ranged from 15 to 53. Numerous people were ejected onto the roadway as a result of the collision, according to officials. Initial reports said there were young children in the SUV, but officials later said the youngest occupant was 15.The driver of the SUV, who was among those killed, was described as a man from Mexicali. Information about the occupants of the SUV, including where they were traveling to and from and why there were so many in one vehicle, is still under investigation.Officials said the SUV had interior seats removed, so that there were only seats for the driver and front passenger, and no seats or seat belts available for the other occupants.Judy Cruz, director of El Centro Regional Medical Center's emergency department, initially said 14 people died at the scene and another died after arriving. However, authorities later said 12 occupants including the driver succumbed to injuries on the scene. One other person was transported to an area hospital where they also succumbed to their injuries.Multiple patients were sent to hospitals for their injuries, including four flown to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, spokesman Todd Burke said. Three were in intensive care, he said. The truck driver, a 69-year-old man from El Centro, Calif., sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.Imperial County Fire officials said the crash prompted a second-alarm response, with 25 additional personnel called to the scene along with at least four additional ambulances and four air helicopters.Investigators are working with the Mexican consulate to try to identify the deceased and find their next-of-kin. They said that is not necessarily an indicator that the occupants were from Mexico, but just a standard practice given the location of the crash was so close to the border.