14 San Pedro gang members charged with trafficking drugs and guns out of bar and hotel, authorities say

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- A two-year investigation into drug- and gun-trafficking has culminated with criminal charges against 14 members of the Rancho San Pedro street gang, authorities announced.

Eighteen search warrants were served as part of a Wednesday morning operation, which led to the arrest of four of the federal defendants, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California. Seven others were already in custody. Three defendants are fugitives.

Narcotics, guns and several high-powered firearms were recovered during the investigation, which focused on the Barton Hill Hotel and Enigma Bar in San Pedro. Police said the two locations were actively used by gang members for illegal transactions.

"In order to have a sustained level of safety, it's vital that we target the properties that are often the sources of guns and gangs and drugs - and transform those properties so they're no longer magnets for crime but rather locations where the community can find sources of something positives."

Authorities said they have reached out to the landlords of both locations to ensure that they are both rid of gang influence.
